Report: West Ham, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Napoli & Ajax Are All Interested In Armando Broja

Chelsea are at risk of losing Armando Broja this summer transfer window as multiple clubs show genuine interest.

After an impressive season with Southampton on loan, a lot of Premier League clubs are showing their interest in the 20-year-old forward.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have placed a price tag of up to £30m for any club that wants to sign the Albanian international this summer.

Despite the high fee that the Blues want, it hasn't deterred clubs from wanting to permanently sign him Broja summer.

Ben Jacobs of CBS confirmed that a plethora of top Premier League and European clubs are showing a strong interest in the Chelsea graduate.

The report states that Serie A side Napoli have had a long-standing interest in the 20-year-old, whilst Ajax have recently enquired about Broja's situation.

Jacobs goes on to say that the Albanian remains West Ham's top target this summer and that Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are also closely monitoring him.

However, it seems like one club is ready to make a move for the 20-year-old in the near future.

Newcastle United are apparently 'seriously considering' making a bid for Broja this summer transfer window.

The Magpies will have no issue meeting Chelsea's £30m price tag so this could genuinely come to fruition if Newcastle's interest is genuine.

