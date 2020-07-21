West Ham have ruled out the possibility of taking Ross Barkley or Michy Batshuayi as part of a swap deal for key man Declan Rice to make a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Reports have suggested that the Blues are hugely interested in the English international, and are keen on adding his versatility to the squad in order to strengthen the spine of the team ahead of the new season.

With several players fighting for their futures, there have been rumours of using current players as ways to raise funds for the move, including the sale of Jorginho to fund a move for the 21-year-old ex-academy player.

According to The Guardian, West Ham will not consider Ross Barkley or Michy Batshuayi in any move that Chelsea make for the England international, and are keen on holding on to their prized asset, despite their need to sell players in the summer due to the ongoing financial constraints of the pandemic.

Lampard and assistant Jody Morris are reportedly impressed by Rice, and believe that he can become a top player for the club, especially if needed at centre-half to help solve the defensive problems that have blighted this year's campaign overall.

West Ham manager David Moyes was reportedly keen on a reunion with ex-player Ross Barkley who he managed at Everton, but has been overruled by the board who will not entertain him or Michy Batshuayi in exchange, who is not interested in a switch to east London anyway.

Lampard is keen on making several midfield improvements this summer, and has been consistently linked with Kai Havertz, but Lampard has refused to be moved on the situation ahead of two crunch fixtures in the race for Champions League football.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube