West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is a target for Frank Lampard this summer in west London, and the Blues are believed to be preparing for a move once they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Rice, who previously played in the Blues' academy, has been targeted by Lampard to come into the Chelsea defence, which was extremely fragile last season as they conceded 54 goals in the league.

He has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Chelsea but the Athletic report that West Ham are holding firm and aren't ready to sell the England international this summer under any circumstance.

The report states that the club insist Rice, whose contract runs until 2024, will not leave in the current transfer window which closes on October 5.

But Rice will come at a heavy price. The Hammers are reported to be set to demand £60 million upfront for the midfielder, who Chelsea want to convert to a centre-back, along with add-ons and bonuses.

West Ham boss David Moyes recently spoke on Rice's future at the club and hopes he can keep the 21-year-old at the club long-term.

"It was always the plan, there was no intention to lose Declan Rice. We have had no bids and no enquiries. There is a lot of speculation but I can only tell you what I know.

"I wouldn’t want to lose him anyway because he is too big a player for us, he is too important and a big part of the squad."

