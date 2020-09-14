SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

West Ham holding firm on Declan Rice's future at the club amid Chelsea interest

Matt Debono

West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea. 

The 21-year-old is a target for Frank Lampard this summer in west London, and the Blues are believed to be preparing for a move once they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes. 

Rice, who previously played in the Blues' academy, has been targeted by Lampard to come into the Chelsea defence, which was extremely fragile last season as they conceded 54 goals in the league. 

england-v-bulgaria-uefa-euro-2020-qualifier (1)

He has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Chelsea but the Athletic report that West Ham are holding firm and aren't ready to sell the England international this summer under any circumstance.

The report states that the club insist Rice, whose contract runs until 2024, will not leave in the current transfer window which closes on October 5. 

But Rice will come at a heavy price. The Hammers are reported to be set to demand £60 million upfront for the midfielder, who Chelsea want to convert to a centre-back, along with add-ons and bonuses.  

west-ham-united-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (1)

West Ham boss David Moyes recently spoke on Rice's future at the club and hopes he can keep the 21-year-old at the club long-term. 

"It was always the plan, there was no intention to lose Declan Rice. We have had no bids and no enquiries. There is a lot of speculation but I can only tell you what I know.

"I wouldn’t want to lose him anyway because he is too big a player for us, he is too important and a big part of the squad."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Ben Davies

Bayer Leverkusen chief makes claim about Kai Havertz' transfer to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

FIFA 21 Ratings: Christian Pulisic and 17 Chelsea players see ratings revealed

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Matt Debono

Graham Potter tips Chelsea to 'want to compete' for 2020/21 Premier League title

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter thinks Chelsea will want to compete for the Premier League title this season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea submit fresh bid for Edouard Mendy after goalkeeper holds talks with Rennes

Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid to French club Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

Chelsea reject Inter Milan's swap deal bid for N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, which included Marcelo Brozovic.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea as Juventus agreement rubbished

Reports of Olivier Giroud agreeing a deal to join Italian giants Juventus have been rubbished.

Matt Debono