West Ham remain interested in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

West Ham are reportedly still interested in signing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

The 34-year-old's future in west London has been heavily speculated ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Giroud has been advised to consider his future at the club by France National Team boss Didier Deschamps following limited playing time under Frank Lampard.

But in recent matches, Giroud has proven to be a crucial member of the squad which saw him called up to start against Sevilla and he went onto net four goals in Spain on Wednesday.

However, TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook says West Ham United are still interested in Giroud, whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

"I know there’s interest from West Ham United. David Moyes is a huge admirer of Giroud and clubs abroad as well."

Giroud though did provide an update on his future which could put transfer links to bed as he admitted he wants to stay at Chelsea.

"I am pretty sure I can get some more game time and stay at Chelsea because that is what I want. I want to win trophies with Chelsea so basically that’s it.

"You never know in football, everything is going very fast, but right now I am very happy. I am a happy man and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube