Report: West Ham Send Chelsea Strong Declan Rice Transfer Message

West Ham have told Chelsea they would not welcome any bids for midfielder Declan Rice, according to reports.

Rice, 22, is one of the most in-form midfielders in the world right now which sees West Ham sit third in the Premier League after a stellar start to the season which Rice has played a pivotal part in.

He has attracted the interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent transfer windows, but the east London side have set their stall out,

As per football.london, David Moyes' high-flying Hammers have not received any bids for the England international and would not welcome one.

Rice's contract at the London Stadium runs out in 2024 with West Ham having the option to extend his deal by a further year.

He had a £100 million asking price in the summer but no club wished to meet West Ham's valuation.

Moyes confirmed his price has now risen after no club wishes to splash the cash to land the midfielder.

"There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer) at £100 million. That bargain is now gone."

Whether Chelsea would pay in excess of £100 million for Rice, who left the club during his Academy days, remains to be seen but his stock will only continue to go one way, and that is up.

