West Ham target move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer

West Ham have reportedly made Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham their number one striker transfer target this summer.

Abraham, 23, is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season in all competitions with 12 goals as well as six assists, but has found him out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

It has left Abraham and some of his Blues teammates 'confused' by his omission from the squad, with Tuchel seeming to prefer the false nine route with Kai Havertz.

His future remains unclear with the 23-year-old stalling on a new deal and now he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As per West Ham insider ExWHUExmployee, the Hammers have put Abraham at the top of their transfer list this summer.

Abraham was left on the bench once again during Chelsea's win over Porto in the Champions League, after being completely left out of the squad for their defeat against West Brom on Saturday.

Tuchel has insisted his omissions are nothing personal and he has every chance of making the squad each game.

"He was not in the squad. I have to nominate 18 players," said Tuchel on Saturday.

“There are tough choices to make. We take the choices of what the game demands, of what we predict, of the substitutions that we have.

“In the end, we have to select 18 players for more or less 20 positions. So we have to leave three players out and Tammy was one of the three players.

“It’s nothing personal or nothing big. He has the same chance to play every three days like everybody else."

