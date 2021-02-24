West Ham to demand £100M for Declan Rice in the summer

West Ham United will not accept a fee less than £100 million for Declan Rice in the coming transfer window.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a return to boyhood club in the months leading to the January window, but a move failed to materialise for a variety of reasons - both on and off the pitch.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham owners David Gold and David Sullivan value Rice in excess of £100 million and won't be willing to reduce their asking price for the midfielder in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to renew their interest in the England international with question marks over his future at the London Stadium tipped to intensify in the summer.

However, it is worth stating that the chances of Rice rejecting a move away from West Ham are likely to increase manifold should the club, currently in fourth place in the league table, secure Champions League qualification for next season.

In the weeks leading up to Frank Lampard's dismissal as Chelsea boss in January, there were claims that Rice was a target 'driven' by Lampard and it turned out to be a factor in the declining relationship between him and the hierarchy.

Following Lampard's departure, there were suggestions that as far as a rebuild in the summer goes, with Lampard no longer in the frame of things, Chelsea were highly unlikely to pursue Rice, whose market value currently stands at £70 million.

Rice was let go by Chelsea at the age of 14, and the club were and remain reluctant to pay such a hefty amount for a player they deemed not good enough not long ago.

Thomas Tuchel will reportedly have the backing of the board in the summer, as the German boss aims to overhaul his star-studded squad in a bid to make them contend for the biggest prizes next season, after failing to mount a genuine title challenge this campaign.

