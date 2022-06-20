Report: West Ham United And Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

Chelsea will be set to asses their squad ahead of the summer transfer window's possible reshuffle with Armando Broja being one of the players set to be looked at amid interest from West Ham and Napoli according to a report.

Armando Broja spent last season at Southampton on loan and has attracted interest from a number of clubs ahead of this summer's window.

Broja has been linked with both loan and permanent moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer, however Thomas Tuchel wants to wait before a decision is made.

Tuchel is said to want to look at Broja in pre season before a decision is made on his future.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to journalist, Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports Golazo;

"Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains intent on assessing Armando Broja in pre-season and does not want a permanent sale until he’s done so."

A smart decision that Tuchel will opt for - otherwise Chelsea could once again lose a striker with great potential for a lower fee than he could be worth in the future.

Jacobs' report continues to discuss the clubs that are linked to Broja, saying;

"West Ham are very interested in Armando Broja and expected to 'ramp up' pursuit, Napoli are also keen. But neither side are currently close to a deal."

