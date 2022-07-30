'We’ve Never Offered' - Barcelona President Shuts Down Frenkie de Jong to Chelsea Rumours

Barcelona's Joan Laporta has responded to claims that the Spanish side have offered Chelsea Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Over the past few weeks, there have been stories claiming that Chelsea have held 'secret conversations' with Barcelona about Frenkie de Jong.

There have also been reports that the Dutchman would only leave Barca for Stamford Bridge this summer despite Erik ten Hag making him his number one target at Manchester United.

The Catalonian side are in a very messy situation with De Jong and they need to get him off their books as soon as possible.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

They have told him if he is to stay with them then he needs to take a 50% wage cut, something he isn't willing to do.

Barcelona also reportedly owe the 25-year-old a staggering €17million in unpaid wages.

If De Jong leaves the Camp Nou this summer, for the reported fee of €85million, then it would mean that the Catalonian side can give him what he is owed out of the transfer fee.

IMAGO / ANP

Due to this unbelievable circumstances, De Jong has pretty much been linked to most big clubs.

However, Barcelona's President, Joan Laporta, has rebutted these claims saying that they haven't offered the Dutchman to Todd Boehly's side this summer, via Fabrizio Romano.

"We've never offered de Jong to Chelsea. No, no, no. We had a nice dinner with Boehly in Barcelona and we talked about football."

Read More Chelsea News