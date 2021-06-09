What Chelsea Have to Do to Sign Erling Haaland This Summer

Will Chelsea get their man or will they have to wait until next summer?

Chelsea have been told what they will need to do to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old is the subject of strong interest from Chelsea this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes a new centre-forward to bolster his attacking line at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland is in high demand across Europe, but Chelsea have already begun work to start contact over a possible transfer this summer, along with Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Chelsea's pursuit of the 20-year-old.

Dortmund have 'no intention' of selling Haaland this summer but a 'crazy bid' could convince the German side to let the Norwegian leave ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer.

It is now 'up to Roman Abramovich' if he wants to give the blockbuster transfer the green light for Thomas Tuchel to land his prized forward to boost their Premier League title-challenge next season.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will need 'something crazy' this summer for Haaland with a fee of in excess of £150 million expected to be needed to even test the waters of Dortmund.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube