What Chelsea Will Need to Do to Try to Convince Lyon of Emerson Palmieri Recall

Chelsea will need to pay a compensation fee to Lyon if they want to stand any chance of being able to recall Emerson Palmieri this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for cover following the season-ending knee surgery which Ben Chilwell had last month after an ACL injury back in November against Juventus in the Champions League. 

They have begun assessing all their options this month looking at both in-house and external possibilities to resolve the ongoing wing-back issues. 

imago1008615386h

Lucas Digne of Everton was an option but he is set to make a permanent switch to Aston Villa, a deal Everton preferred while Chelsea wanted a loan switch. 

However, bringing Emerson back to the club from his loan spell in France is the club's preferred option this month. 

Lyon remain reluctant to allow Emerson to return to Stamford Bridge, with the player believed to be open to playing under Tuchel for the rest of the season. 

imago1009054199h

Read More

As per the Daily Express and Goal, Chelsea will need to offer a compensation package to Lyon if they want to bring the Italian defender back in January. 

It remains unclear what the financial package would need to consist of to prize Emerson away from the Ligue 1 outfit. 

Emerson, 27, has featured for Chelsea once this season, before going onto make 19 appearances in all competitions for Lyon. 

pjimage (5)

Tuchel has been full of praise for the left-back in the hope that he is available at the German's disposal in the coming weeks. 

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

