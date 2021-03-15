The six clubs who will fight for Erling Haaland's signature this summer

The clubs who are interested in and will fight for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer have all been revealed.

Haaland is of high interest this summer with his €75 million release clause set to become active next summer.

But clubs are ready to skip the queue to pay a premium to land the 20-year-old this summer, with Dortmund expected to demand a fee of in excess of €150 million if he were to be sold this summer.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

And a new report from BILD has confirmed the six clubs who will fight for the Norwegian this summer.

Clubs interested in Erling Haaland this summer:

- Chelsea

- Barcelona

- Real Madrid

- Manchester City

- Manchester United

- Liverpool

Tuchel is reportedly 'dreaming' of Haaland as he looks to bring in a new striker this summer following his appointment in January.

Chelsea aren't focused on the summer transfer window yet though with Tuchel only looking at his current squad to improve.

Whether Haaland will be on the move this summer is yet to be seen, and it will be a while before a clearer picture is available on his future, but the race is on with Man City reportedly emerging the early favourites for his signature.

But when Roman Abramovich wants something, he will go all out to get it. Chelsea wanted Kai Havertz and they got him. Will Haaland be the next big-money signing at Stamford Bridge to smash the Blues' transfer record?

