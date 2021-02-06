What Frank Lampard's exit means for Ross Barkley's future at Chelsea

Aston Villa have been given renewed hope in their efforts to sign Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley on a permanent deal in the summer.

Barkley, 27, went on loan to Villa at the start of the season in search of regular game-time with the European Championships set to kick off in June after it was apparent he would not feature regularly under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

However, the 42-year-old manager retained hope that improved form and confidence could help Barkley force his way into Chelsea's first-team after his spell at Villa would come to an end.

According to Eurosport, with Lampard no longer at the wheel, Dean Smith's side have been handed a major boost in extending Barkley's stay at the club by signing him on a permanent transfer in the summer, with there now being few figures in west London keen to give the Englishman a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge.

Following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Chelsea boss, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Chelsea will wait until the summer to assess his future.

Since his switch to the west Midlands outfit, Barkley has flourished in Dean Smith's side, forging a deadly partnership with compatriots Jack Grealish and Oliie Watkins up front.

He has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four times and providing one assist - making himself an integral member of a high-flying Villa side who've bagged impressive wins over the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester this season.

Villa boss Dean Smith has raved about Barkley and the impact he's had at Villa since his arrival at the club, but has maintained that talks regarding his future are yet to be held with the Chelsea board.



It may be worth noting that Chelsea will not let Barkley leave on the cheap given his wages and with his current deal at Stamford Bridge set to run till 2023.

Following his return to action after spending a month on the sidelines, Barkley has picked up right where he left off and has further bolstered Villa's options in attack.

Villa have reportedly identified Bournemouth star David Brooks, 23, as a potential replacement for Barkley should they fail to seal a permanent move for him at the end of the season.

