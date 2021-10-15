What Olivier Giroud Told Frank Lampard in Chelsea Exit Talks

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has opened up and revealed that he asked Frank Lampard to leave the club in the past.

The 34-year-old eventually departed Stamford Bridge last summer, moving to AC Milan.

Speaking to the Mail Sport, Giroud explained what he told Lampard when he asked to leave.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "People only see the good aspects of this job but you have to make sacrifices and deal with things not going your way. It’s important to always fight against this and dialogue is so important. With Lampard, I explained I needed to be happy again. I asked him to give me that opportunity in another team. I wanted him to understand me.

"I told him that you cannot play with a footballer’s career like that. He understood my emotions and I am grateful because I stayed and things went well after that. He eventually gave me the chance to achieve great things with Chelsea again. To play again. And I scored goals and contributed to us qualifying for the Champions League.

"So it was a good answer in the end. Another bounce back."

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel granted Giroud his wish and allowed him to leave London in the summer, with Romelu Lukaku being brought in to lead the Blues' line this season.

Giroud enjoyed his time at Chelsea, lifting the FA Cup and Champions League with the club before leaving for the San Siro, where he has impressed in the early stages of the season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube