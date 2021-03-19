When AC Milan will decide on Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori's future at the club

AC Milan will decide on the future of Fikayo Tomori in May, according to reports.

The 23-year-old joined on a six-month deal until the end of the season but the Rossoneri have an option to buy Tomori on a permanent basis for an initial £25 million.

Tomori's performances at the break have been received with high praise and he was their standout performer on Thursday night in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United as they crashed out of the Europa League.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Milan are 'so happy' with his performances and the impact he has made since arriving at the San Siro in January.

(Photo by Spada/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

He claims that they will make their decision in May over whether they will make the loan move permanent.

The stumbling block in the deal is the fee. Despite Milan agreeing the fee in January with Chelsea, they believe it is a high buy price, however his performances have shown the £25 million price-tag is a bargain.

Tomori recently said in an interview that he remains focused on on-the-field matters and isn't concerned about his future.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience," he said.

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

Chelsea are reportedly 'already regretting' their decision to allow Tomori to leave the club.

