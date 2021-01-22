When Fikayo Tomori is expected to arrive in Italy to complete his AC Milan move

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Fikayo Tomori set to arrive in Italy at 2.30pm local time to complete loan switch to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori will arrive in Italy on Friday afternoon ahead of sealing his loan move to AC Milan until the end of the season.

Tomori, 23, is on the verge of sealing a transfer to the Rossoneri on a six-month deal after Chelsea and AC Milan found an agreement for the defender. 

He will make the move to the San Siro on a six-month deal with an option to buy clause inserted, which is set to be £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons. 

Tomori trained at Cobham earlier this week with his move pending, and it has been revealed that he will arrive in Italy in the early afternoon on Friday.

As per Pietro Balzano Prota, Tomori is expected to land in Italy around 2.30pm local time to finalise his move and undergo the medical tests before his loan deal is confirmed.  

Tomori could feature for Milan on Saturday against Atalanta in the Serie A. 

Milan have already handed the contract details to the Serie A headquarters as they hope he can feature at the weekend.

Tomori is the 'perfect' addition to the AC Milan squad according to their director Paolo Maldini, who admitted that Milan had been chasing the Chelsea defender for a while.

"We wanted Fikayo Tomori last summer also, he's always been one of our targets. He's perfect for our squad..."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists Tomori has a long-term future at the club, but that is now out of his hands because of the insertion of the option to buy fee. 

