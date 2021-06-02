Fikayo Tomori Deal Agreed: AC Milan Switch Set to Be Made Official Soon

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his permanent move to AC Milan this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in January on an initial six-month loan deal and made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

He became a 'key performer' under Stefano Pioli which also saw him bench club captain Alessio Romagnoli in the process.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Tomori's loan switch included an option to buy of around £25 million initially, and he is set to complete his permanent switch to the San Siro by the end of this week.

As per Tuttosport, Chelsea and AC Milan have come to an agreement over the fee which will see Milan pay the £25 million in instalments after the Blues gave the Italian side the approval over the payment method.

The report states an 'official announcement is expected very soon' by the two clubs, with several other sources suggesting it will be by the end of the week.

Milan head coach, Pioli, confirmed earlier last month their intention to keep Tomori as they secured Champions League qualification.

"We want to buy [Fikayo] Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea, our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision [staying at Milan]. We’ll see what happens..."

AC Milan are also keen on signing Olivier Giroud on a free transfer this summer and have also enquired about youngster Valentino Livramento.

