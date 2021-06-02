Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

When Fikayo Tomori Will Seal Permanent AC Milan Transfer From Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his permanent move to AC Milan this summer. 

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in January on an initial six-month loan deal and made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

He became a 'key performer' under Stefano Pioli which also saw him bench club captain Alessio Romagnoli in the process.

sipa_33401093

Tomori's loan switch included an option to buy of around £25 million initially, and he is set to complete his permanent switch to the San Siro by the end of this week.

As per Tuttosport, Chelsea and AC Milan have come to an agreement over the fee which will see Milan pay the £25 million in instalments after the Blues gave the Italian side the approval over the payment method.

The report states an 'official announcement is expected very soon' by the two clubs, with several other sources suggesting it will be by the end of the week. 

Milan head coach, Pioli, confirmed earlier last month their intention to keep Tomori as they secured Champions League qualification.

"We want to buy [Fikayo] Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea, our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision [staying at Milan]. We’ll see what happens..."

AC Milan are also keen on signing Olivier Giroud on a free transfer this summer and have also enquired about youngster Valentino Livramento. 

READ MORE: The Seven Players Chelsea Will Listen to Offers for This Summer

READ MORE: The Five Chelsea Players Thomas Tuchel Will Look at in Pre-Season to Consider First-Team Promotion

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002928216 (1)
News

Abramovich & Tuchel Discuss Future Plans at Chelsea Following UCL Triumph

sipa_33401107
Transfer News

Fikayo Tomori Deal Agreed: AC Milan Switch Set to Be Made Official Soon

sipa_33186356
News

Tammy Abraham Can 'Definitely' Leave Chelsea This Summer

sipa_33416521 (2)
News

Thiago Silva Set to Pen New Chelsea Deal in June

Rice end of season
Transfer News

Chelsea Renew Interest in West Ham's Declan Rice - Thomas Tuchel Keen on Centre-Back Signing

E2l1oPSX0AE84hH
News

James, Chilwell & Mount Included in England's Final 26-Man Euro 2020 Squad

sipa_33203226
Transfer News

'Out of the Question' - Eden Hazard Rules Out Chelsea Return

1002914757
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich's Role & Stance Revealed Over Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku