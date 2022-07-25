‘Who Does He Know’ - Pundit Questions Frank Lampard’s Pull at Chelsea

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned if Frank Lampard still has a good relationship with Chelsea's backroom staff.

So far this summer, Everton's manager and former Chelsea player Frank Lampard has been linked with a lot of young Blues.

The former England international has shown a fair bit of interest in Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

All three of the Chelsea youth players were on loan in the Premier League last season and it's still unsure whether they will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's side next campaign.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Due to their circumstances, Lampard has looked at signing all three for his struggling Everton side.

However, since Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich, the American has changed Chelsea a lot, especially when it comes to the backroom staff.

After all these changes, someone people are sceptical about whether Lampard still has his connections at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / News Images

“Frank has done that before at Derby," Robinson told Football Insider.

“But when you look at the changes behind the scenes at Chelsea, the new ownership and the likes of Petr Cech leaving, you wonder what Frank’s relationship is like with the club.

“Who does he know? Does he have contacts in the backroom staff there?

“His knowledge of the players will still be there though. He will certainly try to utilise that system if he can.”