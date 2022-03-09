Why Antonio Rudiger's Potential Summer Move to Manchester United Could Be Blocked

Manchester United are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer this summer, but it has been revealed why they could miss out on the Chelsea defender.

Rudiger, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with the Blues. His future has been further complicated due to the sale of Chelsea, which hangs uncertainty over all playing matters, including contract renewals - both Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are out of contract.

“Of course that’s a situation. Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is," said Tuchel on the contract situation.

"You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict. I would like not to predict or start predicting all scenarios because we just lose focus on it."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Germany international will decide on his future at the end of the season, with the 29-year-old wanting to stay at Chelsea but insists it isn't just down to him over where his long-term future lies.

He admitted last month: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich PSG and Newcastle United have all shown interest, as have Manchester United - as per 90min - who hold a 'firm interest'.

IMAGO / PA Images

But their move for Rudiger could be blocked this summer due to their managerial uncertainty. Ralf Rangnick is in interim charge until the end of the season and has eyed Rudiger as their 'top defensive target'.

United are looking to appoint a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer - Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino linked - but are yet to make a final decision which is 'making it difficult for any player or potential signing to commit' to a switch to Old Trafford.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube