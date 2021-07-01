Why Chelsea Could Sign Lionel Messi for Free After Barcelona Deal Expires

Sports Illustrated home
Why Chelsea Could Sign Lionel Messi for Free This Summer

He's now officially a free agent.
Author:
Publish date:

Lionel Messi is now a free agent after his contract with Barcelona officially expired.

The 34-year-old's deal at the Nou Camp has ended and he is yet to agree a contract extension.

Messi's well-known attempt of leaving 12 months earlier is now happening as it stands.

He has attracted the interest of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but others have been linked however it's unlikely they, including Chelsea, would be able to and willing to meet his wage demands. 

sipa_33317467

With a new deal yet to be agreed, clubs can now sign Messi for absolutely nothing. Talks remain ongoing with Barcelona however for now his future is up in the air.

What have Barcelona said?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed to a Spanish radio station: "We want Lionel Messi to stay and Leo wants to stay. Everything is on track - we have the issue of Financial Fair Play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties."

sipa_33317489

Messi has won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona, including four Champions League titles.

As per the Telegraph, Messi has earned £492 million over the length of his last four-year contract. A heavy price to pay for a football genius.

Messi has also been linked with a switch to the MLS. If he were to move to England, Manchester City would be the only team who would have a chance of signing him but a deal wouldn't be straighforward.

sipa_31615411
