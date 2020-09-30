Chelsea have rejected loan bid from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for defender Antonio Rudiger.

The 27-year-old is believed to be expected to be the most likely centre-back to leave the club within the next week with the October 5 deadline looming.

Rudiger hasn't featured for the Blues this season, which has seen him fall to the bottom of Frank Lampard's pecking order.

Now 90min report that the Blues have rejected loan moves from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, however the reasons why have been revealed.

Rudiger's deal expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, and Chelsea have turned down the bids because he refused to sign an extension to his current deal.

Chelsea aren't against the German leaving, as PSG and Barcelona quickly approached the Blues after learning of Rudiger's possible availability.

Tottenham were reportedly interested in the defender, however Daniel Levy has denied any interest. West Ham and Fulham are also keen on Rudiger.

Frank Lampard was asked if there was any update on Rudiger leaving and said: ""It's not at that point."

