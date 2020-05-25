Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Why Chelsea shouldn't sign on-loan PSG forward Mauro Icardi

Matt Debono

Mauro Icardi is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, however is set to return to Inter Milan this summer after the French champions had a bid rejected for the Argentine.

After netting 20 goals in 31 appearances this term, PSG looked to acquire for less than £70 million, the fee which was included in the option-to-buy clause - but that offer was rejected.

Chelsea have been linked with the 27-year-old, with Michy Batshuayi set to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, while Olivier Giroud has just penned a new one-year extension to support no.9 Tammy Abraham.

But journalist Gabriele Marcotti, an Italian football expert, believes Chelsea wouldn't be a good match for Icardi.

"Look, you can take everything that we’ve said about Inter and put it on hold because everything is pending finding a buyer for Mauro Icardi.

“If PSG decides not to take him up and he comes back the other way, then I think it would be a serious, serious issue for them because then they wouldn’t have the liquidity to do other things.

"So it’s understandable if he’s being linked to other clubs. He does have a tremendous scoring rate.

fbl-eur-c1-psg-galatasaray (1)
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

"I personally don’t think Chelsea would be a good match for them really at all, simply because of Icardi’s style, because of his work rate, because he’s so different to what Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud bring to the table.

"He really is a supply-dependent striker, a very good one, but he’s somebody you need to create chances for.

"That’s very different from someone like Abraham, who’s so busy.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willy Caballero received death threats after 2018 World Cup

Willy Caballero has revealed he was sent death threats after making an error in the 2018 World Cup while playing for Argentina.

Matt Debono

Thibaut Courtois: Eden Hazard and I spoke about Real Madrid move at Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he held talks with Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge over a move to Real Madrid.

Matt Debono

Mateo Kovacic 'can learn a lot' from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic is confident Blues boss Frank Lampard can help him become a goalscoring midfielder at the club.

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard & Ruben Loftus-Cheek believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow Frank Lampard's footsteps into management

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and current Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have admitted they believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow in the footsteps of current boss Frank Lampard into management.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's response to being dropped from Chelsea side

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard back in February after coming under heavy scrutiny for his performances in between the sticks for the Blues.

Matt Debono

Chelsea drop interest in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi following Reece James' progress

Reece James has had a breakthrough season at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, which has now seen the Blues end their interest in defender Achraf Hakimi.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United eye Ross Barkley if Rafa Benitez returns

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is targeting Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley should he return to the Magpies.

Matt Debono

'Chelsea will always be in my heart', says Ramires

Former Blues midfielder Ramires has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea after leaving back in 2016.

Matt Debono

Ramires: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was destined to head into management

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires believes Frank Lampard was always destined to head into management when his playing days were over.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero signs new one-year deal at Chelsea

Chelsea have triggered an option in Willy Caballero's contract which will see him extend his stay at the club by a further year.

Matt Debono