Why Chelsea shouldn't sign on-loan PSG forward Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, however is set to return to Inter Milan this summer after the French champions had a bid rejected for the Argentine.

After netting 20 goals in 31 appearances this term, PSG looked to acquire for less than £70 million, the fee which was included in the option-to-buy clause - but that offer was rejected.

Chelsea have been linked with the 27-year-old, with Michy Batshuayi set to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, while Olivier Giroud has just penned a new one-year extension to support no.9 Tammy Abraham.

But journalist Gabriele Marcotti, an Italian football expert, believes Chelsea wouldn't be a good match for Icardi.

"Look, you can take everything that we’ve said about Inter and put it on hold because everything is pending finding a buyer for Mauro Icardi.

“If PSG decides not to take him up and he comes back the other way, then I think it would be a serious, serious issue for them because then they wouldn’t have the liquidity to do other things.

"So it’s understandable if he’s being linked to other clubs. He does have a tremendous scoring rate.

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

"I personally don’t think Chelsea would be a good match for them really at all, simply because of Icardi’s style, because of his work rate, because he’s so different to what Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud bring to the table.

"He really is a supply-dependent striker, a very good one, but he’s somebody you need to create chances for.

"That’s very different from someone like Abraham, who’s so busy.”

