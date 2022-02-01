Why Chelsea Snubbed Ousmane Dembele Move in January

Chelsea opted not to make a make a move for Ousmane Dembele during the January transfer window because they have their eyes on the summer market, according to reports.

Dembele, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona were trying to offload the France international last month.

Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG were all linked, as were Tottenham Hotspur late on in the window. But Dembele remained a Barcelona player when the window closes on Monday night.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Conflicting reports surrounding Chelsea's interest in the winger ended in the Blues not being interested in a winter move as the Spanish side held out for around €20 million.

The reason why Chelsea didn't try to land Dembele in January has now been revealed, as per Dean Jones.

Thomas Tuchel, who previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea were 'mostly interested' in a summer move because they are 'considering a transformation' of their attacking line.

Dembele's future in uncertain at the Camp Nou, with claims in Spain suggesting a meeting will be held on Tuesday over his future and whether or not to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have a whole host of attackers on the books, and adding another would've caused further selection headache for Tuchel who already has enough problems with selecting his front line.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

