Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Why Chelsea Snubbed Ousmane Dembele Move in January

Chelsea opted not to make a make a move for Ousmane Dembele during the January transfer window because they have their eyes on the summer market, according to reports.

Dembele, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona were trying to offload the France international last month. 

Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG were all linked, as were Tottenham Hotspur late on in the window. But Dembele remained a Barcelona player when the window closes on Monday night. 

imago1009231523h (1)

Conflicting reports surrounding Chelsea's interest in the winger ended in the Blues not being interested in a winter move as the Spanish side held out for around €20 million.

The reason why Chelsea didn't try to land Dembele in January has now been revealed, as per Dean Jones

Read More

Thomas Tuchel, who previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea were 'mostly interested' in a summer move because they are 'considering a transformation' of their attacking line. 

Dembele's future in uncertain at the Camp Nou, with claims in Spain suggesting a meeting will be held on Tuesday over his future and whether or not to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

imago1009106502h

Chelsea have a whole host of attackers on the books, and adding another would've caused further selection headache for Tuchel who already has enough problems with selecting his front line. 

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009106959h
Transfer News

Why Chelsea Snubbed Ousmane Dembele Move in January

1 minute ago
imago1008938279h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict on Chelsea's January Transfer Window

31 minutes ago
imago1008930473h
Transfer News

Chelsea's January Transfer Window in Full: All of the Confirmed Incomings & Outgoings

11 hours ago
imago0035581837h
News

Joe Edwards Will Not be Replaced at Chelsea Following Everton Move

16 hours ago
imago1009106927h
Transfer News

Revealed: Ousmane Dembele's Stance at Barcelona Amid Chelsea Interest

16 hours ago
imago1009102382h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Set to Remain at Barcelona Amid Chelsea Deadline Day Links

16 hours ago
imago1009228471h
News

Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Father Spotted With Chris Hughton Amid Ghana Links

17 hours ago
imago1009332161h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Yannick Carrasco Over Summer Transfer From Atletico Madrid

18 hours ago