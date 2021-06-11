Why Erling Haaland's Potential Transfer to Chelsea Just Got Even More Expensive

Chelsea will have to absolutely smash their club-record fee as well as their wage structure to land him this summer.

Erling Haaland's future remains unknown with the Borussia Dortmund forward attracting interest from across Europe.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer and is currently valued by Dortmund at a fee of over £150 million.

Chelsea are extremely keen on signing Haaland this summer because of the position they find themselves in ahead of other interested clubs, but Dortmund are reluctant to let the Norwegian leave this summer.

It has been claimed that a deal could cost Chelsea more than £300 million this summer in total - that includes the transfer fee, agents' fees and wages etc.

This is much to factor in for the Blues, Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich to whether they value Haaland that highly to splash the cash on him after he netted 41 times in as many appearances in all competitions this season.

However, another financial damper has been thrown into the mix by the Athletic's Simon Johnson who states that the wage demands that Haaland is currently wanting are 'a lot more' than what is currently being reported.

Chelsea will know what Dortmund, Haaland and other parties involved want for a deal to happen. They have spent enough time looking at a potential deal that they should be aware of what it will take to bring Haaland to west London.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

