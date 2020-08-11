Chelsea are now free to enter the next stage of their negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen regarding Kai Havertz and Frank Lampard wants to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Leverkusen weren't keen to complete a deal whilst they remained in the Europa League, but after being knocked out on Monday night to Inter Milan, Chelsea now have a clear path to land the 21-year-old.

There remains a difference in the two clubs valuations of Havertz as the German club look to get £90 million for their prized-asset, while Lampard is hoping the Blues can wrap up a deal for around £70 million.

As per Standard Sport, Lampard hopes a deal can be completed sooner rather than later so Havertz has time to settle in at the club and can prepare for the new season ahead of it commencing on September 12.

Leverkusen are becoming 'increasingly resigned' to losing Havertz this summer with performance and technical advisor Petr Cech playing an active role in discussions as Havertz eyes a move to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano adds that the Blues are focused on landing the 21-year-old and they are prioritising getting a deal over the line before they switch their attention to other transfer targets.

Other targets which have been shortlisted include Declan Rice [West Ham], Ben Chilwell [Leicester City] and Sergio Reguilon [Real Madrid].

Talks are expected to be held in the coming days between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, and the both Lampard and the Blues will be hoping an agreement can be struck sharply.

