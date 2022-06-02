Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is admired by Jurgen Klopp but a move to Liverpool is unlikely for the USMNT captain, according to reports.

The 23-year-old had a fairly inconsistent season at Stamford Bridge, blighted by injuries towards the beginning before spells in and out of the side.

As per the Daily Mail, Pulisic is a player who is liked by Klopp and Liverpool but a deal is unlikely.

This is due to his current valuation, which is undisclosed but thought to be too high for Liverpool to pay this summer.

The winger made 38 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring eight times and providing a further five assists.

He starred in the USMNT's 3-0 friendly victory over Morocco and won the Man of the Match award for his two assists, showing the kind of form Chelsea will hope he can reproduce next season.

The American is valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt, with Chelsea likely to demand a high fee if he was to leave in the summer.

The 23-year-old admitted that he has spoken to the new owners at Stamford Bridge after the American-Swiss consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover at the club.

"At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot. They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward," he said.

Therefore it looks unlikely that Pulisic will depart, and if he does Liverpool appear to be out of the running.

