Why Man City believe they have edge over Chelsea in Erling Haaland chase

Manchester City believe they could hold a higher hand over Chelsea in the race to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the summer.

City are planning to bring Haaland, 20, to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £100 million, identifying the prolific forward as a long-term replacement for Sergio Agüero, 32, who has less than five months left on his current deal in Manchester, as per Mirror.

City boss Pep Guardiola views Haaland as the Argentine's replacement, understanding that his side require a top centre-forward alongside Gabriel Jesus, who's often struggled to fill the void left by Agüero in recent seasons.

According to The Daily Star, City bosses are confident of landing the Norwegian in the summer if they finish top of the Premier League this season, effectively fending off interest from Chelsea, who've made Haaland one of their top targets for the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the City hierarchy aren't willing to wait till next year and will make a serious attempt to sign Haaland at the end of this season.

A move to the Sky Blues would make Haaland one of the top-earners in the Premier League and certainly the highest paid at City, with the club set to offer him a deal worth close to £400,000-a-week.

However, as reported last week by Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Blues boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer if the German helps his side to a top-four league finish this season.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

However, a chance to play for Pep Guardiola alongside some of the best midfield players in the world at City, a club Haaland has personal ties to, could be too good to ignore for the forward.

