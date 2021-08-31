August 31, 2021
Why Pablo Sarabia’s Latest Decision Could Seal Saul’s Move to Chelsea

A move edges closer.
Pablo Sarabia would prefer a move to Atletico Madrid over joining Sporting, handing Chelsea a boost in their pursuit for Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Saul has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

As per GFFN, Chelsea have been handed a boost as Sarabia would prefera move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Madrid club are looking for a replacement for Saul to allow the Spaniard to leave and have identified Spain Euro 2020 star Sarabia.

PSG want to include the midfielder in a deal for Sporting left-back Nuno Mendes but with the player's preference being a return to Spain, Chelsea have been handed a boost.

It was previously reported that PSG, despite talks with Atletico Madrid for Pablo Sarabia as we reported, now trying to include him in a deal with Sporting Portugal for Nuno Mendes. It could result in a Saúl deal to Chelsea not being possible if Sarabia moves to Sporting.

However, the Blues will not have to worry about this if the player opts to join Atletico before Tuesday night's deadline.

It was revealed in Spanish media earlier that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but was later reported that Chelsea's pursuit of Saul was 'over'.

However, one final twist in the tale has seen reports do a 180 and news broke that Saul is set to finally sign for Thomas Tuchel's side to provide depth in midfield.

