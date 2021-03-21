NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Why Real Madrid think they have edge over Chelsea in transfer race for Erling Haaland

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid believe they have the edge over Chelsea in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 20, is in high demand this summer with his future at Dortmund hanging in the balance with top clubs after his signature. 

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked along with Real Madrid for Haaland.

sipa_32183531

But a new report out of Spain from outlet Marca, via the Mirror,  claims that the Los Blancos think they have an edge in the race to land the Norwegian. They believe Haaland has a 'desire' to play for the Spanish side during his career which could give them the advantage in any possible transfer. 

Manchester City have reportedly made initial contact with Haaland's camp also, but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to make it his 'personal mission' to sign Haaland this summer. 

sipa_32332532

Abramovich has reportedly made a promise to Thomas Tuchel to try to sign Haaland if the German guides Chelsea to Champions League qualification next season. 

Haaland has netted 33 goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season. 

He has a release clause of €75 million which becomes active next summer, but clubs will look to try to sign him this summer but it could cost them in excess of €150 million if a deal goes through in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Chelsea 'waiting for Thiago Silva's final decision' over new contract

READ MORE: Report - Chelsea aren't interested in Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: Erling Haaland remains Chelsea's number one summer transfer target

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32561949
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_31174457
Transfer News

Why Real Madrid think they have edge over Chelsea in transfer race for Erling Haaland

sipa_32036579
News

Kai Havertz outlines trophy ambitions at Chelsea ahead of Sheffield United clash

1000737906
News

Early Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United: Tino Anjorin won't be involved for FA Cup quarter-final clash

sipa_28663439 (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32159953
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour to return to Blues side?

sipa_30011485
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32159953
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup