Why Real Madrid think they have edge over Chelsea in transfer race for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid believe they have the edge over Chelsea in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 20, is in high demand this summer with his future at Dortmund hanging in the balance with top clubs after his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked along with Real Madrid for Haaland.

But a new report out of Spain from outlet Marca, via the Mirror, claims that the Los Blancos think they have an edge in the race to land the Norwegian. They believe Haaland has a 'desire' to play for the Spanish side during his career which could give them the advantage in any possible transfer.

Manchester City have reportedly made initial contact with Haaland's camp also, but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to make it his 'personal mission' to sign Haaland this summer.

Abramovich has reportedly made a promise to Thomas Tuchel to try to sign Haaland if the German guides Chelsea to Champions League qualification next season.

Haaland has netted 33 goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has a release clause of €75 million which becomes active next summer, but clubs will look to try to sign him this summer but it could cost them in excess of €150 million if a deal goes through in the summer transfer window.

