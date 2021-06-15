Why Roma's Alessandro Florenzi Could Be Key in Chelsea's Pursuit Of Achraf Hakimi

When one part of the cog works, the rest tends to start working.

AS Roma's Alessandro Florenzi could potentially be the key to Chelsea's hopes of signing Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Chelsea are showing keen interest in Hakimi, as are Paris Saint-Germain this summer and both have reportedly made bids for the Moroccan.

But Chelsea's chances of signing the 22-year-old could hinge on the future of Florenzi.

He has been on loan with PSG all season and as per Gazzetta dello Sport, the French side could take the option up of signing him on a permanent basis. They can make the loan move permanent for €9 million.

If PSG signed Florenzi, it would likely end their pursuit of Hakimi, leaving a clear pathway for him to join Chelsea as Inter need to free up funds this summer to relieve their financial pressures.

But it is also claimed that Inter are considering a move for Florenzi should Hakimi leave, suggesting a move is likely this summer.

Hakimi's agent has revealed that he he is set to leave this summer, and Florenzi could play a major part in where he ends up.

What has Achraf Hakimi's agent said on his future at Inter?

"The only one who is going to leave Inter at the moment is Hakimi, who I represent.”

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

