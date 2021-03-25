Why Thomas Tuchel could stop Chelsea making £150M summer signing of Erling Haaland

Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer from Borussia Dortmund, but head coach Thomas Tuchel could be the reason why they fail to land the 20-year-old.

Haaland is a wanted man across Europe with Manchester City and Real Madrid providing stiff competition for the Blues in the race for the centre-forward.

His release clause of £68 becomes active next summer, but he could be available this summer in a deal which could cost in excess of £150 million.

Haaland has made it 'absolutely clear' that he will seek a move away from Dortmund if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

But Chelsea's move to sign the Norwegian could be hindered by their current head coach, Thomas Tuchel, according to claims made by BILD in Germany.

They report that due to the 'unpleasant separation' with Tuchel back in 2017, it is 'very unlikely' that they would allow him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland has netted 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Dortmund this term and recently provided an update on his future.

"My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

Reports in Spain claimed that a transfer to Real Madrid is 'practically done' with BILD also claiming that Real is the 'top' destination for Haaland.

