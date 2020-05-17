Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea star Willian denies contact with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho over summer move

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has denied speculation that he has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho over a proposed summer move to north London.

The 31-year-old is out-of-contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and is set to leave after seven years, and he has been linked with a switch to Tottenham to reunite with Mourinho, who he worked with at Chelsea.

Mourinho signed the Brazilian at Chelsea back in 2013 after the Blues made a late swoop to hijack Spurs' move for the winger.

But Willian has denied he has made contact with his former manager claiming he hasn't left his house after self-isolating since returning from South America ahead of the Premier League restarting.

"I haven't had any contact with Mourinho recently," Willian said on speculation linking him with a move to Spurs.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (4)
Willian has enjoyed success against Tottenham after snubbing a move to them in 2013.Getty Images

"Over here, when you enter the country from abroad, you have to spend a period in self-isolation.

"Even now, I still haven’t left my house once. So when I saw the story about meeting with Jose it took me completely by surprise.

"I haven’t even spoken to him on the phone – and I haven’t met with him either, because I haven’t been out.

"So quite honestly, this story isn’t true. Obviously, I’ve got a good relationship with him and sometimes we exchange messages. But recently there has been nothing like that."

Chelsea are looking to keep Willian until the end of the season with his contract set to expire on June 30.

As clubs are now able to agree short-term extensions for those out-of-contract this summer, Lampard is looking to hold onto Willian to see the remainder of the campaign out.

"Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it’s looked all season, but we’ll have to see how that works."





