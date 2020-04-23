Absolute Chelsea
Report: Out-of-contract Chelsea star Willian in talks with Liverpool over shock transfer

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly in talks with Premier League table-toppers Liverpool over a shock summer transfer. 

The 31-year-old is out-of-contract this summer at Stamford Bridge and is set to leave after seven seasons at the club. 

Negotiations with Chelsea have come to a halt with the Brazilian as the club are only prepared to offer him a further two years, whilst the winger wants an extra three. 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in taking the out-of-contract star on a free transfer. 

According to Sport, Willian is negotiating a deal with Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Reds reportedly willing to offer 'very favourable' conditions for him to make a move to Anfield. 

Willian has been a regular under Frank Lampard this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven and collecting six assists.

If the Brazilian were to make the move up north, he would be competing with main-man Mohamed Salah and second-choice Shaqiri. 

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension," the 31-year-old recently said on a new deal in west London.

WATCH: Pedro is also expected to leave Chelsea this summer at the end of his current deal.

"I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible."

Former Chelsea coach Joe Cole has advised head coach Frank Lampard to find a way of keeping hold of the experienced winger. 

Willian is almost certainly going to depart come the end of his contract. The only question now is where will his next destination be?

