Willian Set to Leave Arsenal and Wants Chelsea Return This Summer

Willian is keen on returning to Chelsea this summer having may played his final game for Arsenal, according to reports.

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal last summer after leaving Chelsea at the end of his contract, as the two parties couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal.

He ended up signing a three-year-deal with Arsenal until the summer of 2023, but after just one season which saw him bag one goal in 37 appearances, his time at the Emirates could be up.

As per Sky Sports, Willian is believed to want a new challenge and several clubs including MLS side Inter Miami are interested in the Brazilian.

But the report claims Chelsea is Willian's preferred destination this summer.

It would be extremely unlikely for Chelsea to reunite with the winger, with Thomas Tuchel's squad now packed out with wingers - Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner (versatile) and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as well as Mason Mount occupying a forward role this season.

It appears as though Willian is regretting leaving the Blue side of London to join the Gunners.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Willian said he joined Arsenal to win the Champions League but that hasn't gone to plan.

“One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through," said Willian at the start of the season.

“When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

“It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.”

He added: “I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League.

“Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven’t got as well as another Premier League title.”

