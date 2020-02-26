Willian's future at Chelsea 'difficult' after contract demands

Willian has confirmed that his future his unclear at Chelsea with negotiations between him and the Blues at a standstill.

Chelsea are set lose Willian this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Talks between the Brazilian and Chelsea have come to a halt with an agreement yet to be reached.

There is disparity between the two parties and what they are wanting - with Chelsea wanting offer Willian a further two years, whilst the winger is holding out three years.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Willian revealed that the Blues aren't likely to meet his demands.

"Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered," the 31-year-old said. "I said I wanted three more years.

"The situation is difficult because of this, I really don't know if it will be possible [to stay at the club].

"My goal is to continue working and focus on this remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season.

"I have a clear head and focused for the rest of the season that we have left."

Frank Lampard has plenty of wingers to select from - Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the arriving Hakim Ziyech in the summer.

Pedro is also expected to depart in the summer on the expiration of his deal, but will Chelsea keep hold of Willian?

One party will have to compromise, and with Chelsea's stance on over-30s at the club, Willian may have to choose to lower his demands if he wants to remain, or he could be walking out of the doors at the end of the season with no return.

