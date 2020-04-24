'Willian to Liverpool' transfer links rubbished after reported contact for the Chelsea star

Chelsea star Willian was linked with a move to Liverpool however speculation has been quickly put to bed.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season at Stamford Bridge and is set to become a free agent.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had been linked with the Brazilian, and then Liverpool were reportedly ready to offer Willian a deal to make the switch to Anfield.

However, as per Ian Doyle from the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp's side aren't interested in acquiring the Chelsea winger this summer.

Willian is expected to depart Chelsea after seven seasons at the club as the Blues aren't willing to match his contract wishes of a new three-year-deal.

"I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there," Willian said.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible."

Frank Lampard is expected to lose both Willian and Pedro this summer at the end of their contracts, with Hakim Ziyech ready to join up with the squad after his pre-agreement with the club in February.

A dream scenario for Willian to make a move to the Premier League table-toppers has been squashed. Mohamed Salah's place in the Liverpool side is safe for now - as if it wasn't already.

