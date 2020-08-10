Absolute Chelsea
Willian undergoes medical ahead of Arsenal switch following Chelsea exit

Matt Debono

Willian confirmed his departure from Chelsea after the 2019/20 season came to an end for the Blues and he is one step closer to completing his move to Arsenal. 

The 32-year-old departs Stamford Bridge after seven seasons following his arrival from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. 

He played for the Blues 339 times, netting 63 goals and providing 62 assists in his seven-year stay in the west side of the English capital.

But after penning an open letter following Chelsea's defeat to Bayern Munich confirming he would leave the club, Willian is now edging nearer to joining London rivals Arsenal.

As per Standard Sport, the Brazilian has undergone a medical ahead of his proposed move which will see him sign an initial three-year-deal in north London. 

Willian thanked Chelsea and the supporters on social media to end his time in west London. 

"I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!"

----------

