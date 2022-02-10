Skip to main content
Wolfsburg's Aster Vranckx Drops LAtest Transfer Hint After Revealing 'Dream' Chelsea Move

Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx has dropped a major hint regarding his future just days after admitting a move to Chelsea would be his 'dream'.

The Belgian 19-year-old has been in fine form for the Bundesliga side this season and caught the eye of several clubs.

Speaking to HLN, via Sport Witness, Vranckx has dropped an update regarding his future.

imago1009653965h

Just days ago, Vranckx admitted that he is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid or Chelsea, the clubs that he supports.

It was previously reported that the 19-year-old was not concerned with his transfer links amid his Chelsea dream as Bayern Munich and AC Milan showed interest in the midfielder.

Read More

And now, the Belgian has provided a transfer hint, suggesting that he could look for a move in the summer.

imago1009640601h

When asked about the rumours surrounding his future, Vranckx said: “That means I’m doing my thing. But that doesn’t mean anything. It can go fast, you know. For the same money, I’ll play a bad match next week and I’ll be rejected.

“That’s how it goes. Beware: it’s nice that positive things are written about me, but it doesn’t really matter much to me.”

When quizzed whether the German club is a ‘springboard’ to make a switch elsewhere in the summer, perhaps Chelsea, Vranckx said: “I just have to finish this season as well as possible. Play strong, score goals and give assists. I focus on Wolfsburg. And then we’ll see what the summer brings.”

