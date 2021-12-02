Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Wolfsburg Youngster Aster Vranckx Not Concerned With Transfer Links Amid Chelsea Dream

Author:

Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx dreams of a switch to Chelsea but isn't focusing on his long-term future yet.

The 19-year-old joined Wolfsburg in the summer after making the switch from K.V. Mechelen in Belgium for €6 million on a contract until 2025. 

He has gone on to make eight appearances for the Bundesliga side this term, five in the league, starting seven of the eight games in all competitions. 

Vranckx has set himself targets already this season, admitting: "I have to set myself higher goals, like being a regular and scoring the first goal for Wolfsburg," he told BILD.

BILD claim Bayern Munich and AC Milan showed interest in the summer before he made the switch the Wolfsburg. 

They also add that Vranckx's dream switch would be to Chelsea or Real Madrid, however he refused to be drawn on any speculation over his future having just moved clubs.

Read More

He added: "I'm not concerned with that. That is the job of my advisor."

Like many Chelsea players, Vranckx has pre-match rituals, however he revealed he no longer sticks to his food and attire ritual pre-match.

“When I was 16 years old, I always ate the same thing for breakfast. I always made sure to play with the same socks.

"But now I've changed that. It's all imagination. Now I don't do that anymore."

