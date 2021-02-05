Wolves considered January move for Chelsea forward Oliver Giroud

Wolves were eyeing a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

Giroud, 34, was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January with the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid and West Ham interested, with just over five months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

According to Mirror, Giroud emerged as a target for Nuno Espírito Santo's side in January, with the Portugese's side short of options down the middle following Raul Jiménez's horror head injury in Wolves' 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the back end of November.

However, a potential switch in January for Giroud was ruled out by ESPN, who reported that the Frenchman set to stay at Stamford Bridge, with less than five months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

The former Arsenal man has bagged nine goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season, with three of those coming in the Premier League.

Despite the arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer, Giroud had managed to keep his place in and around the first team, with incredible minutes per goal statistics under former manager Frank Lampard.

Since leading the attack for his side in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge, the 0-0 draw at home to Wolves a few weeks back, Giroud hasn't featured for the west London outfit in their wins against Burnley and Tottenham.

Chelsea appear to be playing with a back three and inverted wing-backs under the ex-PSG boss, with more dynamic options up top such as Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

However, with it being early days under the German manager, it is quite likely that Giroud will get an opportunity to lead the line sooner rather than later, with the games coming thick and fast for Chelsea as they aim for a top-four finish in the league.

