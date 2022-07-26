Women's Euros 2022 Semi-Final: England v Sweden| How To Watch Chelsea Stars

England are set to face Europe's highest ranked team Sweden, at Bramall Lane in the first semi-final of this year's UEFA Women's Euro.

The Lionesses fought for their place, with a comeback triumph versus one of the pre-tournament favourites Spain, whilst the Swedes left it late with an injury time winner in their 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Millie Bright celebrating with Arsenal's Beth Mead. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's Millie Bright won Player of the Match after yet another dominant performance from the centre back and will be the first name on Sarina Wiegman's teamsheet, alongside fellow Blue Fran Kirby.

The forward had a difficult game against the Spanish as her teammates had struggled to get her the ball, but there is no doubt that joint-top assister of the tournament (3 in 4 games), will be trusted with a spot in the semi-final.

However, with the same starting XI having lined up for every single match so far this competition, it is unlikely we will be seeing Bethany England and Jess Carter unless they're substituted late on.

Magdalena Eriksson celebrating with match winner Linda Sembrant IMAGO / Bildbyran

Kirby is expected to come up against clubmate Magdalena Eriksson in defence for Sweden who, similarly to Bright, helped to lead her team to another clean sheet and the reunion is set to be an interesting battle.

Blues goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has yet to make an appearance, despite an impressive end to the WSL season, with Atletico Madrid's Hedvig Lindahl having started started every fixture.

The Swedes have history on their side as they've defeated England five times to their one, but Wiegman's team are on a record 18 games unbeaten run, so it's looking to be yet another nail-biter for both sets of supporters.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday the 26th of July, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST and kickoff at Sheffield's Bramall Lane set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website.

