‘Won the Champions League’ - Raheem Sterling on Why He Left Manchester City for Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has explained why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea this summer.

Playing under Pep Guardiola's Man City side is an amazing opportunity and you pretty much guarantee yourself trophies every season.

Sterling knows exactly what that is like but despite all the glory, the English international wanted a new experience after seven years at the Citizens.

IMAGO / CTK Photo

That is exactly what he is going to get coming into Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side next season.

The Blues aren't on the level of Manchester City or Liverpool at the moment but they have proven they can still challenge on all fronts.

Yesterday's game against Charlotte FC wasn't a great example of that but Tuchel will be hoping to win some silverware next campaign with his new look squad.

Speaking to Chelseafc.com after his first pre-season game for the Blues, Sterling explained why he decided to join Chelsea.

"Seeing in the last two years, I think it's 4 or 5 finals that you guys have been in, the progress you've made, you've won the Champions League.

"And then, now looking to challenge for the Premier League. It's something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club and you know, to see the direction that you guys are going in.

"It's something I really bought into the show is a place where I can really come into my own and I just think it's the perfect platform for me."

