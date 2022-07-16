Skip to main content

‘Won’t Finish Higher Than Third’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

Even though Chelsea won't move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, one pundit thinks that they may regret that decision.

A report came out earlier this week that claimed Chelsea won't move for Ronaldo this summer, despite being heavily linked with a potential move.

Todd Boehly had apparently been in talks with the Man United forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, but the American owner was leaving the decision up to Thomas Tuchel.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even though Ronaldo wants to move away from Manchester, the Blues eventually turned their back on the deal.

However, not everyone agrees on this. One pundit, Paul Merson, thinks Ronaldo would improve Tuchel's side.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson said that Chelsea could struggle next season without a world-class striker.

"Chelsea won’t finish higher than third next season unless they sign a world class striker. 

Ronaldo

"And it is why they should change their mind on Cristiano Ronaldo because he is one player ideally suited to fill the role still on the market.

"Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake are all good players and they would all help Chelsea get better straight away. 

"But it’s up front where they really need help because Kai Havertz isn’t really a striker for me and doesn’t guarantee you 20 goals a season. And that is something Ronaldo certainly would."

