‘Would Be Criminal’ - Pundit Urges Chelsea to Give Armando Broja a Chance

Former Premier League player Noel Whelan thinks that Chelsea shouldn't sell Armando Broja this summer.

There is still so much uncertainty around Armando Broja's future at Stamford Bridge.

The Albanian was heavily linked with West Ham, however, after the Blues turned down a bid of £30million for him, David Moyes went elsewhere and signed Gianluca Scamacca.

Frank Lampard's Everton and Eddie Howe's Newcastle United are still both said to be interested in signing the 20-year-old this summer, but they haven't opened any talks as of yet.

However, with Romelu Lukaku departing Stamford Bridge this window and Timo Werner also set to leave, Thomas Tuchel's side is starting to look very light up top.

Due to this, a lot of fans and pundits believe that the German should give Broja a chance to prove himself at Chelsea.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan was asked if the Albanian international should start against Everton on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

“Yeah, I do – he’s shown he can do it in the Premier League.

“His loan at Southampton showed that. There’s interest from other big clubs who have seen something in him – and Chelsea need to look themselves.

“It might be that they don’t have to go out and spend £50-60million on a new striker if they’ve got someone right there. But he needs to be given that opportunity.

“I think to not do that would be criminal. He’s a Chelsea player already, clubs are interested – why not give him a go?

“When you’ve got someone ready who can score in the Premier League, they need an opportunity. Players like Werner have had their chance, Broja hasn’t.

“Now’s the time to see what he can do.”

