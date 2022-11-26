2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines

The words to describe Lionel Messi are slowly but surely running out, but as was more evident than ever today, the quality of the man very certainly isn't.

Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 tonight in a must win game, and the goals came from two moments of absolute brilliance from the Argentines.

They now need to beat Poland in the final game to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Argentina need to win their final game to qualify. IMAGO / Sipa USA

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a 25-yard daisy cutter by the helpless Guillermo Ochoa in the Mexico net.

It was dull affair up until that point, with a lack of quality from both sides throughout the game. Messi shook the world again, and certainly shook up group C.

Enzo Fernandez made it two late it, with a goal equally as bewildering in it's own right than Messi's was. Fernandez dropped the shoulder in the box, before curling one top corner.

Mexico are now without a win in two games in the tournament, but can still qualify with a win in their final game against Saudi Arabia.

Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0 late on. IMAGO / Xinhua

Argentina would have been out if they lost tonight. It's another clutch moment from the magical Messi, and a clear indication of why he really is one of the best to ever kick a football.

The game was dull, but any game with Messi in it can light up at any second, and that's just what happened in the end.

Read More Chelsea Stories