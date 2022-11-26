Skip to main content
2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines

Argentina have beaten Mexico 2-0 and Lionel Messi was instrumental.

The words to describe Lionel Messi are slowly but surely running out, but as was more evident than ever today, the quality of the man very certainly isn't.

Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 tonight in a must win game, and the goals came from two moments of absolute brilliance from the Argentines. 

They now need to beat Poland in the final game to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Argentina

Argentina need to win their final game to qualify.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a 25-yard daisy cutter by the helpless Guillermo Ochoa in the Mexico net.

It was dull affair up until that point, with a lack of quality from both sides throughout the game. Messi shook the world again, and certainly shook up group C.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Enzo Fernandez made it two late it, with a goal equally as bewildering in it's own right than Messi's was. Fernandez dropped the shoulder in the box, before curling one top corner.

Mexico are now without a win in two games in the tournament, but can still qualify with a win in their final game against Saudi Arabia.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0 late on.

Argentina would have been out if they lost tonight. It's another clutch moment from the magical Messi, and a clear indication of why he really is one of the best to ever kick a football.

The game was dull, but any game with Messi in it can light up at any second, and that's just what happened in the end.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursuing New First-Choice Goalkeeper

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Rejects Latest Contract Offer

By Stephen Smith
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Lyon Right-Back Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Poland
World Cup

WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Mexico

By Dylan McBennett