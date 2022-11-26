2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Saudi Arabia, and have the perfect chance to do so against Mexico.

A win will put both teams back on track, and Lionel Messi is expected to play a massive part in the game.

We will have all the major events from the game as they happen here.

6': Corner to Mexico comes to nothing. Poor.

4': Argentina building up in a 4-1-2-3 in possession early on. Mexico looking to contain.

2': Early pressure from Argentina, a good positive start!

1': Mexico get us kicked off!

Starting Line-Ups:

Argentina: Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Messi, Di Maria, Martinez.

Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Alvarez, Lozano, Vega.

