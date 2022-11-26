2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary
Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Saudi Arabia, and have the perfect chance to do so against Mexico.
A win will put both teams back on track, and Lionel Messi is expected to play a massive part in the game.
We will have all the major events from the game as they happen here.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
6': Corner to Mexico comes to nothing. Poor.
4': Argentina building up in a 4-1-2-3 in possession early on. Mexico looking to contain.
Read More
2': Early pressure from Argentina, a good positive start!
1': Mexico get us kicked off!
Starting Line-Ups:
Argentina: Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Messi, Di Maria, Martinez.
Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Alvarez, Lozano, Vega.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'