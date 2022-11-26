Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Mexico LIVE Commentary

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Live commentary from the final World Cup game of the day between Argentina and Mexico.

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Saudi Arabia, and have the perfect chance to do so against Mexico.

A win will put both teams back on track, and Lionel Messi is expected to play a massive part in the game.

We will have all the major events from the game as they happen here.

LIVE COMMENTARY:

6': Corner to Mexico comes to nothing. Poor.

4': Argentina building up in a 4-1-2-3 in possession early on. Mexico looking to contain.

2': Early pressure from Argentina, a good positive start!

1': Mexico get us kicked off!

Starting Line-Ups:

Argentina: Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Messi, Di Maria, Martinez.

Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Alvarez, Lozano, Vega.

