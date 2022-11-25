Skip to main content

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs USA Player Ratings

The player ratings from the 0-0 draw between England and the USA in the final game of the day in the FIFA World Cup.

England came into today's game expected to blow the USA away, but the reality was a lot different, and the USA showed just how impressive they can be.

A draw may have flattered England just slightly, although neither side had any clear chances. USA hit the bar through Christian Pulisic, and Harry Kane put a late header wide.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was immense for England.

Player Ratings:

England                                                                   

Jordan Pickford: 6                                           

Kieran Trippier: 5                                  

John Stones: 6                                                

Luke Shaw: 7                                               

Jude Bellingham : 5                                          

Declan Rice: 6                                               

Mason Mount: 5

Bukayo Saka: 5

Raheem Sterling: 5

Harry Kane: 5

Subs

Jack Grealish: 6

Jordan Henderson 6

Marcus Rashford: 6

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams kept it ticking for the United States tonight:

United States:

Matt Turner: 7

Serginho Dest: 7

Walker Zimmerman: 7

Tim Ream: 7

Antonee Robinson: 8

Weston Mckennie: 7

Tyler Adams: 9

Yunus Musah: 7

Timothy Weah: 7

Christian Pulisic: 8

Haji Wright: 6

Subs:

Brendan Aaronson: 6

Shaq Moore: 6

Gio Reyna: 6

Josh Sargent: 6

A good result for the USA in the end. Harry Maguire kept England in the game for large parts of the game at the back, and Harry Kane at the other end really lacked his usual cutting edge.

USA face Iran next, with a win seeing them through to the next round of the tournament. 

England face a Welsh team without a win, who will be hoping to cause a massive upset and turn the tide for themselves.

