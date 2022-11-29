Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs Wales Player Ratings

IMAGO / Sportimage

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs Wales Player Ratings

The player ratings from England's 3-0 win over Wales in Group B.

England beat Wales 3-0 in the final game in group B tonight to secure their place in the last-16 of the World Cup, and there was a few brilliant performances on the English side.

Wales on the other hand did not even go out with a fight, and there fans will be left with a bitter taste in their mouth after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Player ratings for both sides can be seen below.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was the difference for England.

England

Jordan Pickford: 6

Kyle Walker: 6

Harry Maguire: 7

John Stones: 7

Luke Shaw: 6

Declan Rice: 6

Jordan Henderson: 7

Jude Bellingham: 6

Marcus Rashford: 9

Phil Foden: 7

Harry Kane: 8

Subs: 

Callum Wilson: 6

Jack Grealish: 6

Kieran Trippier: 6

Kalvin Phillips: 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale was disappointing for Wales.

Wales: 

Danny Ward: 5

Conor Roberts: 5

Joe Rodon: 4

Chris Mepham: 4

Ben Davies: 4

Ethan Ampadu: 5

Joe Allen: 5

Bale: 3

Ramsey: 3

Dan James: 4

Kieffer Moore: 5

Subs:

Brennan Johnson: 5

Joe Morrel: 4

Harry Wilson: 4

Rubin Colwill: 4

A tough night for Wales, but one Marcus Rashford and England will remember. Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score three goals at a World Cup sinceq Sir Bobby Charlton in 1966, how's that for an omen.

England progress to play Senegal in the round of 16, and Wales unfortunately for them go home with nothing.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Negotiations Ongoing Between Chelsea And Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Iran vs USA

By Luka Foley
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: England Vs Wales

By Luka Foley
Ecuadpr
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador

By Dylan McBennett
Akram Afif
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Netherlands vs Qatar

By Dylan McBennett