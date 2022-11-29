2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs Wales Player Ratings

England beat Wales 3-0 in the final game in group B tonight to secure their place in the last-16 of the World Cup, and there was a few brilliant performances on the English side.

Wales on the other hand did not even go out with a fight, and there fans will be left with a bitter taste in their mouth after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Player ratings for both sides can be seen below.

Marcus Rashford was the difference for England. IMAGO / Sportimage

England

Jordan Pickford: 6

Kyle Walker: 6

Harry Maguire: 7

John Stones: 7

Luke Shaw: 6

Declan Rice: 6

Jordan Henderson: 7

Jude Bellingham: 6

Marcus Rashford: 9

Phil Foden: 7

Harry Kane: 8

Subs:

Callum Wilson: 6

Jack Grealish: 6

Kieran Trippier: 6

Kalvin Phillips: 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6

Gareth Bale was disappointing for Wales. IMAGO / Xinhua

Wales:

Danny Ward: 5

Conor Roberts: 5

Joe Rodon: 4

Chris Mepham: 4

Ben Davies: 4

Ethan Ampadu: 5

Joe Allen: 5

Bale: 3

Ramsey: 3

Dan James: 4

Kieffer Moore: 5

Subs:

Brennan Johnson: 5

Joe Morrel: 4

Harry Wilson: 4

Rubin Colwill: 4

A tough night for Wales, but one Marcus Rashford and England will remember. Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score three goals at a World Cup sinceq Sir Bobby Charlton in 1966, how's that for an omen.

England progress to play Senegal in the round of 16, and Wales unfortunately for them go home with nothing.

