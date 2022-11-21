2022 FIFA World Cup: England Win 6-2 In Opening Game Against Iran

England won their opening group game in impressive fashion, by dispatching an Iran team who had only conceded 4 goals in qualifying by a score line of 5-1. The perfect start for Gareth Southgate's men.

It's one of England's largest wins in a World Cup campaign, and it will be somewhat of a message to the rest of the teams in the tournament that the three lions have officially arrived.

England face the USA in their next group game on November 25th.

Bukayo Saka scored twice for England on the way to a 6-2 win. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The scoring was started off by Jude Bellingham, who dispatched a beautiful Luke Shaw cross with a deft header over the substitute goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini.

England doubled the lead 9 minutes later through Bukayo Saka, who was assisted by a header by the under fire Harry Maguire, who was immense throughout for England.

Raheem Sterling made it three minutes later, and England headed into the break 3-0 up.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling was impressive for England. IMAGO / Newspix

England added THREE more in the second half through Bukayo Saka again, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Iran managed two consolation goals through Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, but that was all them goals managed to be.

It is an impressive win for England, and one that may give them the boost they need to go far in the tournament. A good start is important, and they don't get much better than a 6-1 win in the opening game.

