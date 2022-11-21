Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: England Win 6-2 In Opening Game Against Iran

IMAGO / Sportimage

2022 FIFA World Cup: England Win 6-2 In Opening Game Against Iran

England got off to a winning start in their FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran.

England won their opening group game in impressive fashion, by dispatching an Iran team who had only conceded 4 goals in qualifying by a score line of 5-1. The perfect start for Gareth Southgate's men.

It's one of England's largest wins in a World Cup campaign, and it will be somewhat of a message to the rest of the teams in the tournament that the three lions have officially arrived.

England face the USA in their next group game on November 25th.

England

Bukayo Saka scored twice for England on the way to a 6-2 win.

The scoring was started off by Jude Bellingham, who dispatched a beautiful Luke Shaw cross with a deft header over the substitute goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

England doubled the lead 9 minutes later through Bukayo Saka, who was assisted by a header by the under fire Harry Maguire, who was immense throughout for England.

Raheem Sterling made it three minutes later, and England headed into the break 3-0 up.

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling was impressive for England.

England added THREE more in the second half through Bukayo Saka again, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Iran managed two consolation goals through Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, but that was all them goals managed to be.

It is an impressive win for England, and one that may give them the boost they need to go far in the tournament. A good start is important, and they don't get much better than a 6-1 win in the opening game.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Netherlands
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Group B

By Dylan McBennett
England
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Player Ratings England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA

By Luka Foley
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest In RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Prepared To Listen To Offers For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Will Happen In 2023

By Dylan McBennett