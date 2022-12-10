2022 FIFA World Cup: France Beat England To Reach Semi-Finals
England have been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and it's the current world champions that have done it. France won 2-1 on the night, but it could have been so different for England.
France will now face Morocco in the semi-final, in a game they will be expected to win. But this World Cup is different, and Morocco will throw absolutely everything at them.
England however return home immediately. A disappointing end for Gareth Southgate's men.
Aurelien Tchouameni put France in the lead early on, with an absolutely stunning strike past Jordan Pickford in the England net.
England however came back into the game, and dominated for a lot of it. Harry Kane equalised for England with a penalty in the second-half.
Olivier Giroud arguably does not get the credit he deserves, but he continues to come up with the goods as he ultimately scored the goal that sent France to the World Cup semi-final.
Harry Kane blasted a late penalty over the bar which could have drawn England level, but it wasn't to be for the Spurs man. A night he will always look back on the moment in anguish.
A tough pill to swallow for England, in a game they definitely could have won over the 90 minutes. France progress. England regress.
